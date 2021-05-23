Estás leyendo: Más de 7.400 personas han sido desalojadas este fin de semana en Barcelona por formar aglomeraciones

Público
Público

Fiestas Barcelona Más de 7.400 personas han sido desalojadas este fin de semana en Barcelona por formar aglomeraciones

En la madrugada del sábado se desalojaron 3.959 personas, mientras que este domingo han sido desalojadas 3.495. Los lugares más concurridos han sido las playas de la capital catalana.

22/05/2021. Varias personas se encuentran formando una aglomeración y con un ambiente festivo, la madrugada de este sábado en Barcelona. - EUROPA PRESS
Varias personas se encuentran formando una aglomeración y con un ambiente festivo, la madrugada de este sábado en Barcelona. Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

La Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona, en un operativo conjunto con los Mossos d'Esquadra, ha desalojado a 3.495 personas por formar aglomeraciones en distintos espacios públicos de la capital catalana la madrugada de este domingo. 

Los espacios que más personas han congregado han sido las playas de Sant Miquel y Bogatell, Arc de Trimof, el paso Lluís Companys y la plaza de los Àngels, delante del Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (Macba), según han informado fuentes municipales a Europa Press.

Sin embargo, en la noche del viernes y madrugada del sábado también se desalojaron a numerosas personas. En otro operativo conjunto de la Guardia y los Mossos,llegaron a desalojar un total de 3.959 personas por formar aglomeraciones en más de 30 puntos de la ciudad.

Las playas de Barcelona ya fueron entonces los espacios públicos con más concentraciones masivas, donde se desalojaron a unas 1.200 personas, según fuentes municipales.

Este es el tercer fin de semana en el que Urbana y Mossos desalojan a centenares de personas, en concreto a 7.454, de espacios públicos de la capital de Catalunya tras el fin del estado de alarma y el levantamiento del toque de queda decretado para frenar los contagios de covid-19 el pasado 9 de mayo.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público