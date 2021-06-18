Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Consideras una buena decisión el fin del uso de las mascarillas en exteriores desde el 26 de junio?

Fin de las mascarillas en exteriores Encuesta: ¿Consideras una buena decisión el fin del uso de las mascarillas en exteriores desde el 26 de junio?

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este viernes el fin del uso de las mascarillas en el exterior a partir del 26 de junio.

Una mujer ayuda a otra a colocarse la mascarilla este martes en Barcelona. Marta Pérez / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este viernes el fin del uso de las mascarillas en el exterior a partir del 26 de junio. "Este será el último fin de semana con mascarillas en los exteriores porque el próximo 26 de junio ya no las llevaremos en espacios libres", ha afirmado.

