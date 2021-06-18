Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia el fin del uso de las mascarillas en exteriores a partir del 26 de junio

"Este será el último fin de semana con mascarillas en los exteriores", ha afirmado en la clausura de la Reunió Círculo de Economía. Ha concretado que convocará un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para aprobar la medida.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en la clausura de la tercera sesión de la XXXVI Reunión del Cercle d'Economia, este viernes 18 de junio de 2021. David Zorrakino / EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este viernes el fin del uso de las mascarillas en el exterior a partir del 26 de junio. "Este será el último fin de semana con mascarillas en los exteriores porque el próximo 26 de junio ya no las llevaremos en espacios libres", ha afirmado.

Así lo ha anunciado en la clausura de la Reunió Círculo de Economía, que se celebra en el Hotel W de Barcelona. Ha concretado que el próximo jueves convocará un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para aprobar la medida.

"Nuestras calles, nuestros rostros, empezarán a recuperar en los próximos días su aspecto normal", ha añadido. Con esta medida, ha señalado el presidente del Ejecutivo, se volverá a disfrutar de una vida en la calle sin mascarilla y ha rendido homenaje a todos los españoles y al trabajo de los profesionales sanitarios.

La eliminación de la obligatoriedad de la mascarilla por la pandemia en espacios al aire libre ha explicado que es posible porque se está cumpliendo "escrupulosamente" con todos los objetivos que se habían marcado.

Este mismo viernes, el lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, que se podrá "suavizar" el uso de mascarillas en exteriores "más pronto que tarde". Este jueves, el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, afirmó que no se debería "llegar tarde" en esta cuestión. 

Países como Francia y Andorra ya se ha implantado esta medida. En Bélgica, no es obligatorio llevar mascarilla al aire libre desde hace una semana, aunque se mantiene en calles con aglomeraciones. En EEUU, los ciudadanos inmunizados no tienen obligación de llevar mascarilla. 

