Medio centenar de negacionistas se reúnen en Barcelona para cantar y bailar sin respetar las medidas de seguridad

Los asistentes se concentraron frente al Arc de Triomf de la ciudad catalana sin mascarillas y sin distancia de seguridad hasta que llegaron los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Un grupo de negacionistas cantan y bailan abrazados en el centro de Barcelona. @CesarSierraN

Medio centenar de negacionistas del coronavirus se dieron cita en la tarde de ayer en las calles de Barcelona para cantar y bailar, al ritmo de la música, abrazados, sin mascarillas y sin guardar ningún tipo de distancia de seguridad entre ellos.

Los asistentes fueron convocados por la plataforma 'El Pueblo por la verdad', según informa el medio 'Nació digital', en el centrico Arc de Triomf de la ciudad Condal, una de las zonas más concurridas en estas fechas, con el objeto de manifestar su desacuerdo con las vacunas y con las medidas sanitarias tomadas contra la pandemia.

Las redes sociales se hicieron eco de las imágenes lo que ha propiciado una avalancha de críticas frente al comportamiento irresponsable de los participantes.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra que se desplazaron al lugar de los hechos dispersaron a la multitud, y levantaron un acta. Los agentes no descartan abrir una investigación al respecto.

