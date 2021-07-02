Estás leyendo: La ciudadanía madrileña elige 'Público' como uno de sus medios preferidos

La ciudadanía madrileña elige 'Público' como uno de sus medios preferidos

'Público' fue el séptimo periódico en formato digital más seguido durante la cobertura de las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid celebradas el 4 de mayo, según el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas.

redacción de 'Público'
La redacción del diario 'Público'. Christian González

madrid

Público fue uno de los periódicos en formato digital más seguidos durante la cobertura de la campaña y de las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid que se celebraron el 4 de mayo. Según recoge el barómetro poselectoral del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, Público fue el séptimo medio preferido por la ciudadanía madrileña para seguir la cobertura de los comicios.

Según recoge la encuesta del CIS, elaborada en junio en base a más de 3.200 entrevistas, el periódico en formato digital más seguido por la ciudadanía madrileña durante el proceso electoral fue El País (un 27,8% de los encuestados), seguido de El Mundo (17,5%), eldiario.es (9,5%), El Confidencial (5,5%), ABC (4,1%), 20 Minutos (3,9%), Público (3,1%), La Razón (2,9%), OKdiario (2,2%) y Libertad Digital (1,5%).

Un 41,3% de los encuestados asegura haberse informado acerca de las elecciones principalmente a través de la televisión, mientras que un 28,6% asegura haberlo hecho a través de prensa en formato digital. Un 11,9% asegura haberse informado principalmente a través de la radio y un 8,5% a través de las redes sociales. Solo un 3,9% asegura haber recurrido principalmente a la prensa impresa para informarse acerca del proceso electoral.

En 2020 otra encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas situó a Público como el sexto medio favorito entre 51 periódicos digitales de toda España para seguir la información política y electoral. Del total de los entrevistados que respondieron que utilizaban un medio digital para obtener este tipo de información, un 0,7% eligió a Público como su medio preferido, prácticamente al mismo nivel que eldiario.es (con un 0,8%) o ABC (1,0%). Público se colocó así como medio de referencia por delante de otros periódicos como ARA, La Voz de Galicia, El Periódico de Catalunya o El Confidencial.

