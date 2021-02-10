Estás leyendo: Expulsan a un concursante de la versión portuguesa de 'Gran Hermano' por realizar referencias nazis

Medios Expulsan a un concursante de la versión portuguesa de 'Gran Hermano' por realizar referencias nazis

El formato 'Big Brother' de Portugal decidió expulsar a Hélder Teixeira y argumentó al respecto que "el gesto que hizo simboliza millones de muertes".

Hélder Teixeira, concursante de Big Brother Portugal, realizando el saludo fascista.
Hélder Teixeira, concursante de Big Brother Portugal, realizando el saludo fascista. Archivo

'Gran Hermano' lleva a su espalda una larga historia de polémicas. Negativas en la gran mayoría de sus casos. Sin embargo, el formato en Portugal 'Big Brother' ha dado una lección con la expulsión disciplinaria de un concursante al realizar el saludo fascista delante de sus compañeros de la casa. 

El concursante protagonista de la expulsión fue Hélder Teixeira, que durante su participación hizo referencias nazis en dos ocasiones en conversaciones con sus compañeros. La decisión, tal y como informa el medio portugués Vidas,  fue comunicada este jueves 28 de enero por el súper, un día después del Día Internacional en Recuerdo de las Víctimas del Holocausto

Los gestos fueron reprendidos por una de sus compañeras que comentaba que su comportamiento era "pésimo". El programa, ante la reiteración de los gestos, decidió expulsar al concursante con un memorable discurso en la historia del reality.

"No podemos devaluar ni banalizar. El gesto que hizo simboliza millones de muertes", decía el súper delante de sus compañeros de la casa. "Como decía el superviviente en las imágenes, la educación es el mejor antídoto contra el odio y es nuestra mejor arma para que este oscuro pasado no se repita nunca", añadía.

"Hélder sabe mejor que cualquiera la importancia de las palabras y los gestos en 'Gran Hermano', son vistos por miles de personas y deben ser conscientes de lo que dicen y hacen. Por todo esto Hélder, ya no es bienvenido en mi casa. Está expulsado", argumentó el súper para ponerle punto y final a la participación de Teixera.

Para finalizar, el programa cerró su discurso parafraseando a Ana Frank: "Lo que sucedió no puede deshacerse, pero podemos impedir que vuelva a repetirse".

Hélder Teixera es repetidor del famoso reality portugués y ya fue nominado disciplinariamente por homofobia en la pasada edición. Sin embargo, sus desafortunados comentarios se han vuelto a repetir en la edición 'VIP', conocido como Doble Impacto y que reúne antiguos concursantes. 

