Se le investiga por el allanamiento de la sede socialista del pasado 9 de enero, acto que realizó junto a otros miembros de su grupo.

Melisa Domínguez Ruiz, portavoz del grupo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid, en San Fernando (Cádiz). / EFE
Una jueza de Madrid ha citado como imputada a la dirigente del grupo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid Melissa Domínguez por ocupar la sede federal del PSOE en la calle Ferraz junto con otros miembros de su grupo y resistirse a los agentes policiales que fueron a desalojarlos.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 9 de enero, y la jueza acaba de abrir diligencias tras estudiar el atestado presentado por la Policía por un presunto delito de resistencia a agentes de la autoridad y la denuncia del PSOE, por un presunto delito de allanamiento.

La jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid ha citado a Domíguez el 3 de marzo en calidad de investigada y ha pedido a la Policía que aporte las imágenes concretas de la ocupación grabadas desde las cámaras de seguridad del PSOE, incluidas las de la detención de la dirigente.

