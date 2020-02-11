madridActualizado:
Una jueza de Madrid ha citado como imputada a la dirigente del grupo neonazi Hogar Social Madrid Melissa Domínguez por ocupar la sede federal del PSOE en la calle Ferraz junto con otros miembros de su grupo y resistirse a los agentes policiales que fueron a desalojarlos.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 9 de enero, y la jueza acaba de abrir diligencias tras estudiar el atestado presentado por la Policía por un presunto delito de resistencia a agentes de la autoridad y la denuncia del PSOE, por un presunto delito de allanamiento.
La jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid ha citado a Domíguez el 3 de marzo en calidad de investigada y ha pedido a la Policía que aporte las imágenes concretas de la ocupación grabadas desde las cámaras de seguridad del PSOE, incluidas las de la detención de la dirigente.
