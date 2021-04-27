Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I pierde desde este miércoles su avenida en Gijón

En su lugar, la calle se llamará como el socialista José Manuel Palacio, primer alcalde democrático de la ciudad.

La Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Gijón, integrada por concejales del PSOE e IU, ha aprobado hoy el cambio de nombre de la avenida Juan Carlos I por el del socialista José Manuel Palacio, primer alcalde democrático de la ciudad.

La modificación, que entrará en vigor mañana y ha sido impulsada por diversos colectivos y entidades ciudadanas, ha generado discrepancias en la corporación con la oposición de algunos grupos como PP, Ciudadanos o Vox.

Por su parte, el equipo de gobierno "reconoce y respeta" la importancia jugada por el rey emérito durante la Transición, pero considera que los últimos acontecimientos han privado a su figura de la ejemplaridad que le hacía merecedor de una calle de la ciudad. 

Durante sus años como alcalde de la ciudad (1979-1987), Palacio definió un modelo de ciudad abierta y participativa en la que se apostó de manera decidida por los servicios públicos para mejorar la calidad de vida de la ciudadanía. En su mandato se diseñó el plan de ordenación urbana que permitió la transformación de la ciudad prestando especial atención a los barrios y poniendo en marcha infraestructuras y servicios de calidad para contrarrestar los desequilibrios existentes sentando las bases del Gijón de hoy en día.

