Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Una menor de edad, asesinada en Reus por un hombre de 19 años que luego se suicida 

Aunque no vivían juntos, los dos jóvenes mantenían una relación sentimental, por lo que los Mossos d'Esquadra lo investigan como un caso de violencia de género.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un policía en el edificio donde se ha encontrado una mujer muerta con signos de violencia en Reus. (JAUME SELLART | EFE)

Un vehículo de los Mossos d'Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo - EFE

Una menor de edad que tenía 17 años fue asesinada en Reus (Tarragona) por su pareja, un joven de 19 años, fallecido horas después tras precipitarse desde un quinto piso, según han indicado fuentes de la investigación.

Aunque no vivían juntos, los dos jóvenes mantenían una relación sentimental, por lo que los Mossos d'Esquadra lo investigan como un caso de violencia de género.

El crimen ocurrió sobre las dos de la tarde de este miércoles en el número 14 de la calle Argentera de Reus, donde los Mossos acudieron después de que recibieran el aviso de que un hombre se había precipitado desde el quinto piso.

Al entrar en la vivienda, los agentes hallaron el cuerpo sin vida de la menor, con signos de haber sufrido una violencia extrema.

Aún con vida, pero en estado crítico, el agresor fue trasladado en ambulancia al hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona, donde falleció pocas horas después.

Este jueves al mediodía, el Ayuntamiento de Reus ha convocado una concentración silenciosa en la plaza del Mercadal para condenar el crimen y en rechazo a la violencia de género. También varios colectivos feministas de la ciudad han convocado otra concentración en el mismo sitio, pero a las ocho de esta tarde.

Si se confirma que este asesinato es un crimen machista, sería la sexta víctima de este año y la primera mujer asesinada por su pareja o expareja en Cataluña. La joven asesinada en Reus es la primera menor víctima de violencia de género este año.

En la estadística oficial de mujeres víctimas mortales por violencia de género en España, el último asesinato recogido es el de una mujer en Sevilla el pasado 26 de enero y se mantiene en investigación otro caso. Además, tres menores han quedado huérfanos por el asesinato de sus madres.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad