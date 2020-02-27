La Fiscalía de Barcelona ha presentado una querella contra una internauta acusada de difundir un vídeo falso que atribuía actitudes violentas a un grupo de menores no acompañados, en la primera iniciativa legal del Ministerio Público contra las fake news en España.

En su querella, que investiga un Juzgado de Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona), el Ministerio Público acusa de un delito contra los derechos fundamentales a la mujer que presuntamente difundió, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, un vídeo que mostraba las agresiones de un grupo de alumnos en Brasil a su profesora, atribuyéndolo falsamente a un centro de menores no acompañados de España.

Por otro lado, varios medios como Maldita ya verificaron que el vídeo no se había grabado en España y que no había constnacia de que los menores que aparecerían fuesen menores no acompañados, pero el bulo siguió circulando en redes.

En el vídeo, un alumno de 7º año de la escuela María De Lourdes Teixeira, en Brasil, golpea a su profesora mientras varios compañeros gritan y le tiran cuadernos.