El miembro de La Manada Ángel Boza, detenido ayer tras intentar, supuestamente, robar unas gafas de sol en un centro comercial y tratar de atropellar con su coche a los encargados de seguridad, aseguró a los agentes que lo detuvieron que fue un vigilante el que golpeó su coche cuando intentaba salir del aparcamiento.
Según fuentes policiales, en el atestado policial se recoge que Boza se quiso hacer con unas gafas de sol valoradas en unos 200 euros, para lo que accedió al centro comercial y se aproximó a un expositor, pidiendo al dependiente ver unas gafas en concreto.
En ese momento, habría aprovechado un descuido del vendedor para quitar la alarma de seguridad a las gafas y colocar en el expositor otras que llevaba consigo, indicando que finalmente no las iba a comprar.
Sin embargo, el encargado de la tienda se dio cuenta y avisó a los servicios de seguridad del centro comercial, que lo localizaron en el aparcamiento, donde uno de los vigilantes resultó herido por un golpe del coche que conducía Boza, mientras que el otro tuvo que esquivarlo antes de que se marchase en dirección a la salida de la barriada de Nervión para acceder posteriormente a la avenida de Menéndez y Pelayo.
Allí, fue interceptado por una patrulla policial secreta que tenía los datos de modelo y matrícula del coche que conducía; en el momento en el que le dieron el alta llevaba puestas las mismas gafas de sol, que guardó en la guantera cuando el agente se aproximó al vehículo ya a pie.
En ese momento, según el atestado, le dijo a los agentes que si le habían dado el alto por el golpe que un guardia de seguridad le había dado en el aparcamiento del centro comercial, tras lo que se le comunicó que estaba detenido.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que a los agentes les consta que no tiene en vigor permiso de conducción, retirado por perder todos los puntos; su abogado, sin embargo, ha afirmado que la familia le ha comunicado que recuperó los puntos, lo que no está reflejado en su expediente.
