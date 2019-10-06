Público
Miembros de los CDR se encadenan en una estación de Renfe y Metro para protestar contra las detenciones

La acción de los CDR se registró al final de una marcha que decenas de personas comenzaron en la plaza de Urquinaona en protesta por la detención de siete miembros de los comités.

Miembros de CDR encadenados ante la estaciónde metro de Arc del Triomf en Barcelona / @CDREixampleDret

Una docena de miembros de los CDR se ha encadenado este sábado a una de las puertas de acceso a la estación de Renfe y Metro ubicada en la plaza de Arc de Triomf de Barcelona, sin que haya afectado al servicio ferroviario y del suburbano.

La acción de los CDR se registró al final de una marcha que decenas de personas comenzaron en la plaza de Urquinaona en protesta por la detención de siete miembros de los comités el pasado 23 de septiembre en varias localidades catalanas.

La marcha discurrió por la calle de Trafalgar mientras se lanzaban consignas contra las detenciones y a favor de la independencia de Cataluña.

Posteriormente, una docena de personas se encadenó en una de las puertas de acceso a la estación de las líneas R1, R3, R4 y R12 de Rodalies de Renfe, desde la que se enlaza con la parada de la línea 1 de Metro.

Los concentrados dieron por finalizada su acción sin incidentes y sin que el tránsito de los convoyes se viera afectado.

