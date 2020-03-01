Estás leyendo: Miembros de una ONG guipuzcoana denuncian una agresión fascista en Lesbos

Público
Público

Crisis de refugiados

Miembros de una ONG guipuzcoana denuncian una agresión fascista en Lesbos

Como consecuencia de la agresión una furgoneta y un coche en el que se desplazaban los miembros de la ONG y algunos refugiados han sufrido importantes daños.

Una agresión ultraderechista en Lesbos a un periodista. REUTERS/Stringer
San Sebastián

efe | público

Miembros de la ong guipuzcoana Zaporeak denuncian una agresión fascista cuando participaban en una manifestación cerca de la ciudad de Mitilini, en la isla de Lesbos (Grecia), según ha denunciado este domingo este colectivo.

Los integrantes de Zaporeak regresaban de repartir comida a inmigrantes refugiados en la citada isla griega cuando los manifestantes les han propinado "puñetazos, golpes y zarandeos", según han descrito en un comunicado.

Zaporeak ha informado de que los agredidos "se encuentran a salvo" y han denunciado a la policía los hechos. La ong guipuzcoana ha explicado que, tras estos sucesos, el reparto de comida entre los refugiados "queda comprometido".

Zaporeak ha recibido la solidaridad de Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario, la organización propietaria del pesquero Aita Mari, que ha expresado su apoyo a los voluntarios agredidos y ha condenado las "muestras de odio" hacia quienes se encuentran en el Egeo "para ayudar al prójimo, sin importar su origen".

