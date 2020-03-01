Miembros de una ONG guipuzcoana denuncian una agresión fascista en Lesbos

San Sebastián
Miembros de la ong guipuzcoana Zaporeak denuncian una agresión fascista cuando participaban en una manifestación cerca de la ciudad de Mitilini, en la isla de Lesbos (Grecia), según ha denunciado este domingo este colectivo.
Los integrantes de Zaporeak regresaban de repartir comida a inmigrantes refugiados en la citada isla griega cuando los manifestantes les han propinado "puñetazos, golpes y zarandeos", según han descrito en un comunicado.
Como consecuencia de la agresión una furgoneta y un coche en el que se desplazaban los miembros de la ONG y algunos refugiados han sufrido importantes daños.
LOS MIEMBROS DE ZAPOREAK HAN SIDO AGREDIDOS POR UN GRUPO DE FASCISTAS— Zaporeak (@ProyectoSabores) March 1, 2020
Puñetazos, golpes, zarandeos y mucho miedo ante la envestida de un grupo de fascistas que se estaban manifestando cerca de la ciudad en Mitilini. pic.twitter.com/kflaSe03vJ
Zaporeak ha informado de que los agredidos "se encuentran a salvo" y han denunciado a la policía los hechos. La ong guipuzcoana ha explicado que, tras estos sucesos, el reparto de comida entre los refugiados "queda comprometido".
Zaporeak ha recibido la solidaridad de Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario, la organización propietaria del pesquero Aita Mari, que ha expresado su apoyo a los voluntarios agredidos y ha condenado las "muestras de odio" hacia quienes se encuentran en el Egeo "para ayudar al prójimo, sin importar su origen".
