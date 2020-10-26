Estás leyendo: Más de 900 migrantes pasan la noche en el Muelle de Arguineguín tras el traslado de 300 de ellos a un complejo turístico

Desde el pasado lunes han sido al menos 1.696 los migrantes que han llegado a Canarias en diferentes pateras o cayucos, siendo el viernes el día de mayor afluencia con 460 personas.

Trabajadores de Cruz Roja
Trabajadores de Cruz Roja ayudan en el Muelle a trasladar a migrantes que han interceptado en aguas canarias, en Gran Canaria, Canarias. / Europa Press

las palmas de gran canaria

europa press

Unos 910 migrantes llegados en las últimas semanas en pateras o cayucos a la isla de Gran Canaria pernoctaron este domingo en el Muelle de Arguineguín tras el traslado durante la jornada de más de 300 de ellos hasta un complejo turístico de la localidad de Puerto Rico, según ha informado Cruz Roja.

Han llegado siete embarcaciones con un total de 236 personas en su interior

Durante el fin de semana, han sido siete las embarcaciones irregulares que han arribado a las costas del archipiélago con un total de 236 personas en su interior, la mayoría de ellas (169) en la jornada del sábado. Por su parte, según un recuento elaborado por Europa Press, desde el pasado lunes han sido al menos 1.696 los migrantes que han llegado a Canarias en diferentes pateras o cayucos, siendo el viernes el día de mayor afluencia con 460 personas.

Crece la entrada de cayucos un 600% respecto a 2019

Desde comienzos de año, la entrada de cayucos ha crecido en casi un 600% con respecto al año pasado; es decir, más de 8.000 migrantes han llegado a las islas en lo que va de año. Estas cifras son muy semejantes a las que se registraban en la crisis de 2006.

Mientras tanto, el ministerio del Interior bloquea los traslados a la península, y Migraciones sigue sin desplegar una red estable de acogida,  lo que ha puesto de manifiesto la falta de infraestructuras existentes en las islas, donde han tenido que recurrir a hoteles para alojar a los migrantes.

