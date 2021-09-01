palmaActualizado:
La Delegación del Gobierno en Baleares ha informado este miércoles del rescate de 16 hombres de una patera a unas 15 millas al oeste de Mallorca, de los que 6 han sido encontrados flotando en el mar, uno de ellos semiinconsciente.
Después de que una embarcación particular diera el aviso, se puso en marcha una un operativo de rescate.
El helicóptero de Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a 4 personas que estaban en el mar, y una lancha de Salvamar ha transbordado a 8 ocupantes que seguían en la patera.
Uno de los rescatados por el Helimer 205 ha sido evacuado al Hospital Son Espases de Palma, ya que se encontraba semiinconsciente.
Finalmente, otros 2 hombres han sido rescatados también en el mar, tras el aviso de un ferry que cubría su ruta en aguas próximas al lugar del incidente.
En lo que va de año han llegado 67 pateras a Baleares, con 1.014 migrantes interceptados.
Por islas, a Mallorca han llegado 52 pateras con 793 personas; a Ibiza 3 embarcaciones con 37; a Formentera 12 pateras con 175 migrantes y en Menorca no se ha producido ninguna arribada.
El año pasado llegaron 112 pateras a Baleares con un total de 1.464 inmigrantes.
