Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a cien imigrantes de origen subsahariano, entre ellos 19 mujeres, de dos pateras que han sido localizadas este sábado en el mar de Alborán.
Un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo ha informado a Efe de que sobre las 11:00 horas de hoy el centro coordinador de Almería ha recibido sucesivos avisos que alertaban de la salida de pateras desde la costa marroquí.
Así, ha sido movilizada la embarcación Salvamar Spica, sumándose a la búsqueda el avión Cóndor 5 del Frontex y la patrullera Río Miño de la Guardia Civil.
Posteriormente, el Cóndor 5 ha confirmado al centro coordinador de Almería el avistamiento de dos pateras y ha facilitado su posición, dirigiéndose la Salvamar Spica a por la primera y la patrullera a por la segunda.
De esta forma, la Salvamar Spica ha rescatado de la primera embarcación a 58 migrantes, entre ellos diez mujeres, de las que al menos tres estarían embarazadas.
Más tarde la Salvamar Spica ha alcanzado la segunda patera, que se encontraba a media hora de la anterior y ya tenía a la Río Miño a su costado, y ha recogido a sus 42 ocupantes, entre ellos 9 mujeres.
En estos momentos la Salvamar Spica se traslada al puerto de Almería, al que llegará sobre las 18:40 horas.
Por otro lado, operarios de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado a ocho personas que iban a bordo de una patera de plástico a la deriva y las ha trasladado al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).
Un portavoz de Salvamento ha explicado a Europa Press que, sobre las 7,30 horas, ha recibido un aviso ofreciendo la posición de esta barcaza y que, por ello, se ha movilizado a la embarcación Salvamar Arcturus.
Posteriormente, la embarcación se ha dirigido a la zona y ha restado a los ocho varones adultos de origen subsahariano que navegaban en la infraembarcación. Todos ellos han llegado al puerto de Algeciras sobre las 10,10 horas de este sábado.
