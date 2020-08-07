Estás leyendo: Al menos 50 muertos en el naufragio de dos embarcaciones que se dirigían a las Islas Canarias

Medio centenar de migrantes subsaharianos murieron ahogados tratando de llegar a las Islas Canarias en dos naufragios en las costas del Atlántico, una de las rutas más peligrosas.

Imagen de archivo del rescate de una patera con varias personas en el Mediterráneo. / EFE

La defensora de los derechos de migrantes y portavoz de la ONG española Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno, lamentó en declaraciones las últimas tragedias ocurridas hoy en las costas atlánticas de Marruecos y Mauritania.

"El océano Atlántico es peligroso y es una ruta larga. Luego, las embarcaciones son cada vez de peores condiciones y la gente corre más riesgo y sale con malas meteorologías porque están totalmente desesperados, y hay quienes se aprovechan de esta desesperación", deploró Maleno.

En el primer naufragio

En el primer naufragio al menos diez emigrantes subsaharianos murieron y otros diez fueron rescatados al hundirse su patera en las costas de Dajla, en el Sáhara Occidental. Las autoridades marroquíes continúan movilizados para rescatar otros posibles supervivientes o cadáveres.

En el segundo incidente otros cuarenta emigrantes subsaharianos murieron ahogados tras el naufragio de la patera en la que zarparon desde las costas de Nuadibú, y solo se ha podido rescatar a una persona.

Maleno criticó "el mal uso de los servicios de salvamento", apuntando la existencia de una coordinación eficaz entre España, Marruecos y Mauritania para el control migratorio donde la información ente los tres estados circula rápidamente.

"Pero esta colaboración política eficaz en el control migratorio no sirve para salvar vidas", matizó. Por otra parte, la activista española llamó a considerar estos muertos como "víctimas de un naufragio y no como emigrantes irregulares", al mismo tiempo que insistió sobre la necesidad de ofrecer acompañamiento psico-social para los supervivientes.

