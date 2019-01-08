Al menos 4.592 personas fallecieron o desaparecieron intentando emigrar en el año 2018, la mitad de ellas en el Mediterráneo, según cifras publicadas este marets por la Organización Mundial para las Migraciones (OIM). Esta cifra supone una bajada del 25,89% con respecto a las víctimas de 2017 y del 43% frente a 2016.
Esta cifra, pese a estar incompleta ya que es complicado conocer datos de algunas regiones, como los desaparecidos en el Sáhara, contrasta con los más de 6.000 que hubo en 2017 y los 8.000 que se contabilizaron en 2016.
El Mediterráneo sigue siendo la ruta más peligrosa, con 2.297 fallecidos —un 26,8% menos que en 2017— entre los 116.000 migrantes que utilizaron esta vía hacia Europa. Sólo en la primera semana de enero, se han registrado en esa zona las primeras ocho muertes de migrantes de las que se tiene noticia en 2019.
En la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos, otro de los principales focos de atención en cuanto a la migración por los planes del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, de construir un muro y por la llegada de varias caravanas de migrantes centroamericanos, en 2018 se registraron 393 muertes, algo menos de las 415 del año anterior. En el resto de América murieron o desaparecieron otras 138 personas
África fue la segunda zona más peligrosa para los migrantes, con 1.034 fallecidos.
