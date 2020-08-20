madridActualizado:
Un migrante ha muerto, tres han resultado heridos y otros tres guardias civiles lesionados en el intento de asalto a la valla fronteriza de Melilla protagonizado por unos 300 subsaharianos, de los que unos 50 han conseguido saltar aunque han sido interceptados por las fuerzas de seguridad.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han indicado que el suceso ha tenido lugar sobre las 6:00 horas de este jueves y que durante el salto ha fallecido una de las personas que pretendía entrar en España.
Se trataría de uno de los intentos más numerosos de entrada de inmigrantes en España a través de la valla fronteriza de Melilla con Marruecos.
El pasado mes de abril otros 260 inmigrantes intentaron saltar la valla simultáneamente y, al igual que en esta ocasión, solo lograron su objetivo medio centenar.
