Casi las 400 personas del centro, que prevén secundar la huelga, denuncian las agresiones que están sufriendo en la calle y que no se les permita viajar a otros países europeos.

30/01/2021. Imagen del rescate de una patera en Canarias el día 30 de enero. - EFE
Imagen del rescate de una patera en Canarias el día 30 de enero. Carlos De Saá / EFE

Las Palmas

Los migrantes acogidos en el Colegio El Lasso, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, han anunciado este sábado que iniciarán una huelga de hambre para denunciar el bloqueo al que consideran que se les somete al impedirles viajar a otros países de Europa y el "acoso" y "racismo" que denuncian sufrir en la calle.

En un comunicado, las aproximadamente 400 personas alojadas en este centro, dependiente del Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones y que gestiona la Fundación Cruz Blanca, de los Hermanos Franciscanos, han anunciado que inicialmente prevén secundar esta huelga durante 24 horas, aunque no descartan prolongarla.

Tras llegar a Canarias en pateras o cayucos o haber sido rescatados en el mar cerca de las islas, estos migrantes denuncian que son insultados y golpeados cuando salen de este centro de acogida y piden al Consulado de Marruecos que agilice la tramitación de sus pasaportes, con los que pretende "viajar a Europa".

"Vinimos a trabajar, a mejorar nuestro estatus social y contribuir a la economía europea"

"Vinimos a trabajar, a mejorar nuestro estatus social y contribuir a la economía europea. Requerimos abogados, además del que trabaja y supervisa los archivos" en el centro que gestiona Cruz Blanca, señalan en su escrito de protesta. En el comunicado también hacen un "llamamiento a las autoridades marroquíes y piden a su Rey que se someta a las autoridades españolas para garantizar sus derechos como marroquíes y migrantes".

Este anuncio de huelga de hambre se produce diez días después de que la Fundación Cruz Blanca denunciase en su página web las "agresiones" sufridas por migrantes en el barrio de El Lasso de la capital grancanaria, donde permanecen acogidos.

"En tan solo cinco días, siete hombres marroquíes de entre 18 y 45 años han sido agredidos en las inmediaciones de centros de acogida. Tres de ellos ya han interpuesto denuncia", avisaba entonces esta organización.

