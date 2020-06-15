Estás leyendo: Interior aumenta las deportaciones de migrantes

Se realizaron 11.153 devoluciones y expulsiones de migrantes durante 2019, un 29,4% frente al año anterior (19,2%).

Migrantes a su llegada al muelle de Arguineguín, en el sur de la isla de Gran Canaria el pasado 29 de marzo. EFE/ Angel Medina G.
madrid

público /agencias

El Ministerio del Interior ha aumentado las deportaciones de migrantes hasta el 29,4% en 2019, según recoge El País. Las devoluciones y expulsiones que se produjeron el año pasado se sitúan por debajo de la media europea (36%), pero se muestra un aumento respecto al año anterior (19,2%).

En concreto, se realizaron 11.153 devoluciones y expulsiones de migrantes durante 2019. En 2018 se produjo la mayor reducción de estas ejecuciones desde 2013. El País recoge los datos de dos respuestas parlamentarias presentadas por el diputado de Bildu Jon Iñarritu.

A finales del pasado mes de febrero, el ministro del Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska anunció que se subiría un 30% la valla de Ceuta y Melilla y cambiaría las concertinas por "elementos que doten de seguridad pero no sean cruentos".

El pasado mes de mayo, el Defensor del Pueblo afirmó que el crecimiento económico de los países "está plenamente condicionado a la llegada de inmigración", dado que la inmigración laboral permite absorber mejor los shocks del mercado de trabajo y facilita los ciclos expansivos de la economía.

Este año, el ministerio de Grande-Marlaska mantuvo los vuelos de repatriación de los migrantes sin papeles pese a la emergencia sanitaria por la covid-19 y al decreto del estado de alarma. 

