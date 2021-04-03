Estás leyendo: Miles de aficionados del Athletic se concentran en una calle de Bilbao sin guardar las medidas de seguridad

Público
Público

Miles de aficionados del Athletic se concentran en una calle de Bilbao sin guardar las medidas de seguridad

El encuentro ha tenido lugar horas antes de la final de la Copa del Rey.

Imagen de los fans del Athletic de Bilbao antes de la final de la Copa del Rey.
Imagen de los fans del Athletic de Bilbao antes de la final de la Copa del Rey.

Miles de aficionados del Athletic se han congregado esta tarde en la céntrica calle Licenciado Poza de Bilbao sin mantener las medidas preventivas establecidas ante la pandemia a pesar de los numerosos llamamientos realizados para evitar las aglomeraciones en esta jornada en la que el equipo bilbaíno disputará la final de la Copa junto a la Real Sociedad.

Numerosos jóvenes ataviados con camisetas, bufandas y banderas de su equipo han acudido a esta conocida zona de bares bilbaína, donde han ocupado tanto las aceras como la calzada.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público