Miles de personas se manifiestan contra los cruceros en Venecia

Miles de personas se han manifestado este sábado en Venecia exigiendo la prohibición de que los grandes cruceros pasen por su laguna. El debate que cuestiona el impacto que causan estos buques en las ciudades en las que atracan se reabrió esta semana, después de que un accidente entre un crucero y un buque turístico dejara cuatro heridos.

Organizaciones y asociaciones de Venecia, como el comité No Grandi Navi (No a los grandes barcos), protestan desde hace años para que estos cruceros no se acerquen a los canales venecianos porque argumentan que contaminan el medioambiente y destruyen la belleza del paisaje.

La manifestación se ha convocado para pedir al Ejecutivo italiano una solución urgente y duradera, y a ella han acudido centenares de personas, portando banderas y pancartas con lemas como "fuera los cruceros".

Stefano Micheletti, activista de este comité, reflexiona en declaraciones telefónicas con esta agencia que Italia debe analizar "qué tipo de turismo fomenta", al permitir que estos cruceros ensucien el aire "con sus carburantes y sus motores siempre encendidos".

"Queremos que estos barcos atraquen fuera de la laguna", subraya. Actualmente, los cruceros de menos de 96.000 toneladas llegan a Venecia desde la parte oriental del Mediterráneo, entran a la laguna veneciana por el puerto del Lido y navegan por el Canal de la Giudecca hasta la Estación Marítima, situada al oeste de la ciudad. Las embarcaciones de más de 96.000 toneladas permanecen atracadas en el puerto de Marghera, situada a varios kilómetros al oeste del puerto marítimo.

Estas asociaciones piden al Gobierno italiano y a las autoridades locales que se construya un puerto fuera de la laguna, y proponen la zona de San Niccolò, en el Lido, para que los turistas sean llevados a Venecia en ferris.

Esta hipótesis no convence a las autoridades locales ni a la industria de cruceros, que plantean que estos barcos sigan llegando a la Estación Marítima de Venecia, aunque por una vía alternativa a la actual: a través del Canal Vittorio Emmanuele III, sin pasar por el centro histórico.



Cabe destacar que la Unesco ha dado un ultimátum la ciudad para que reaccione ante la intensiva navegación de cruceros. Si en un año no ha alejado a los grandes buques turísticos, la entidad le retirará la catalogación de patrimonio mundial.