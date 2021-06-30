Los ex cargos del Gobierno que dirige Alberto Núñez Feijóo, el ex director xeral de Minas Ángel Bernardo Tahoces y el ex secretario xeral de Calidade e Avaliación Ambiental Justo de Benito Basanta– están siento investigados por un juzgado compostelano como presuntos autores de un delito de prevaricación ambiental.

En concreto, tanto Tahoces (ahora gerente de la Axencia da Industria Forestal, según figura en el oganigrama de la misma) como Justo de Benito Basanta, que en su día dejó la Xunta y fue nombrado para un puesto en la embajada de España en París, fueron citados a declarar el pasado martes en la capital gallega.

Así lo ratifica documentación judicial a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press y fuentes conocedoras del caso, que ha avanzado el digital Praza Pública y sobre el que la Fiscalía abrió diligencias a raíz de una denuncia.

Dicha denuncia no incluía la petición de investigar al que fuera secretario xeral ténico de la Consellería, hoy presidente de la gestora del PP en Santiago y diputado autonómico, Borja Verea, pero la Fiscalía si puso el foco en él. En todo caso, dada su condición de aforado, su situación sigue pendiente de concretar, un paso que correspondería al Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG).

Reapertura de la mina de Varilongo

El caso en cuestión ya había sido denunciado por asociaciones vecinales y ecologistas: la autorización por parte de la Xunta en 2011 de la reapertura de la mina de Varilongo, en Santa Comba, sin la adecuada evaluación del impacto ambiental pese a la existencia de informes que alertaban de que la explotación podría contaminar las aguas.

En el marco de la causa abierta, con la intervención de Fiscalía, el Seprona realizó análisis de las aguas que sí revelan niveles elevados de metales.

"Presunción de inocencia"

A consultas de Europa Press sobre este caso, la Consellería de Medio Ambiente de la Xunta se ha limitado a trasladar su "respeto" a las actuaciones judiciales abiertas.

Por su parte, también a preguntas de los medios, el secretario xeral del PPdeG, Miguel Tellado, ha indicado en rueda de prensa que esta causa se refiere a la "revisión" de una autorización administrativa "de hace diez años".

El dirigente popular ha apelado a la "presunción de inocencia" para las personas investigadas y ha añadido que, igual que "en casos similares", lo que corresponde es "confiar en la actuación e indepedencia judicial".

