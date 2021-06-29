Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Cultura cesa al director del Museo del Greco

García Castro fue nombrado "por el procedimiento de libre designación" y este cese se debe a que "actualmente" se trabaja en "dar un nuevo impulso al Museo del Greco y al Museo Sefardí mediante diferentes inversiones y proyectos".

El director del Museo del Greco desde 2013, Juan Antonio García Castro, ha sido cesado por el Ministerio de Cultura con el objetivo de dar "un nuevo impulso" a esta institución que supondrá, entre otros, "avanzar hacia un sistema de gestión integrada" con el Museo Sefardí. 

Según han informado a Efe desde Cultura, García Castro fue nombrado "por el procedimiento de libre designación" y este cese se debe a que "actualmente" se trabaja en "dar un nuevo impulso al Museo del Greco y al Museo Sefardí mediante diferentes inversiones y proyectos". 

En este sentido, y según han contado a Efe fuentes del Museo del Greco, García Castro ya tiene "sustituta", aunque no han facilitado el nombre. 

En concreto, uno de los ejes de este impulso es "avanzar hacia un sistema de gestión integrada para ambos", añaden, y en el plano administrativo ya se han incorporado "algunos efectivos que darán servicio a ambos museos, como es el caso de la administradora". 

Asimismo, en al ámbito de los equipamientos Cultura también ha puesto en marcha una intervención en el solar contiguo al Museo Sefardí para incorporar en esta nueva infraestructura servicios comunes a ambos museos como la biblioteca o el taller de restauración, así como las oficinas del personal administrativo. Un trabajo que, según han explicado, está previsto que finalicen en otoño.

También está previsto incorporar otros espacios a este proyecto conjunto para ofrecer una visión "multicultural" del Patrimonio.

