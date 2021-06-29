Hallan en Atenas el cuadro 'Cabeza de mujer' de Picasso, robado hace 9 años

Atenas
Cabeza de mujer, un cuadro pintado por Pablo Picasso en 1939, ha sido encontrado después de ser robado hace nueve años en la Galería Nacional de Atenas, según informó la Policía griega.
La Policía ha recuperado junto a la obra del malagueño otro cuadro, un paisaje con un molino de viento pintado en 1905 por el holandés Piet Mondrian, que fue robado en el mismo golpe en enero de 2012.
Según medios locales, la Policía detuvo la noche del lunes a un hombre griego de 49 años, que está siendo investigado por el robo, después de recuperar las obras de arte que presuntamente escondió en su casa de un suburbio al sureste de la capital helena.
Dos hombres robaron los cuadros en 2021
La madrugada del 9 de enero de 2012 dos hombres consiguieron entrar en la Galería Nacional por un balcón que no se encontraba cerrado con llave y allí, a pesar de saltar la alarma y ser grabados por las cámaras de seguridad, consiguieron evitar a los guardas de seguridad, sustraer las obras de sus marcos y huir en pocos minutos.
Los autores del robo quitaron de la exposición asimismo un boceto de comienzos del siglo XVII, atribuido al manierista italiano Guglielmo Caccia, que fue encontrado dañado.
Aunque el desenlace ha tardado años, la Policía retomó la investigación con fuerza a principios de año tras considerar que las obras no habían salido de Grecia pues no habían sido encontradas en el mercado negro.
Diez años después de pintar Cabeza de mujer, Picasso ofreció el cuadro cubista al pueblo griego en reconocimiento a su resistencia contra la ocupación nazi. Detrás del lienzo escribió a mano "para el pueblo griego, un homenaje de Picasso". El Ministerio de Cultura griego confirmó el hallazgo y esta mañana ofrecerá más información al respecto.
