La ministra Maroto se disculpa por vincular el volcán con un atractivo turístico

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha lamentado sus primeras declaraciones sobre la erupción y ha dicho que "ahora toca apoyar" a la isla y sus habitantes.

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto.
La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

madrid

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, se ha disculpado este martes por sus primeras declaraciones tras la erupción de los volcanes en la isla grancanaria de La Palma, al vincularla con un atractivo turístico, y ha dicho que "ahora toca apoyar" a la isla y sus habitantes.

En su llegada a la clausura de la Asamblea Anual de La Asociación Nacional de Grandes Empresas de Distribución (Anged), Maroto ha lamentado sus primeras declaraciones "que hayan podido ofender al sentimiento que hay en La Palma y en los palmeros".

"Me solidarizo con la situación tan dramática que existe en la isla", ha reiterado la ministra, y ha subrayado que "ya habrá tiempo para hablar del turismo y de cómo recuperar el reposicionamiento" de La Palma. Maroto ha señalado que "hay que saber rectificar cuando una se equivoca" y ha aclarado que admite "todas las críticas".

