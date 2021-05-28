Estás leyendo: La mitad de las asesinadas en 2021 vivían en pueblos de menos de 20.000 habitantes

La mitad de las asesinadas en 2021 vivían en pueblos de menos de 20.000 habitantes

Siete de las 14 mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en lo que va de 2021 eran mujeres rurales, el 36% en 2020.

Pancarta durante una manifestación del 8M (foto de archivo). efe

Madrid

Servimedia

La Federación de Asociaciones de Mujeres Rurales (Fademur) denunció este viernes el aumento de la "ruralidad" de los crímenes de violencia machista. Siete de las 14 mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en lo que va de 2021 vivían en pueblos de menos de 20.000 habitantes.

Asimismo, recuerda esta federación que en noviembre del año pasado ya alertó de este fenómeno porque, entonces, más del 36% de las asesinadas eran mujeres rurales.

Fademur anunció en un comunicado que ante esta situación ha activado una alerta feminista rural. "Toda la sociedad debe reforzar su unión y estar atenta y combativa ante los casos de violencia que nos rodean. Solo así podremos eliminar estas cifras infames".

También considera que que algo está fallando. "El problema no es que tengamos un mal diagnóstico del problema -desde 2020 contamos con un estudio sobre violencia machista en el medio rural, el primero de nuestro país-, el problema está en que nos falta contundencia a la hora de aplicar las medidas recogidas en el Pacto de Estado. Las mujeres no podemos permitirnos dar ni un paso atrás".

