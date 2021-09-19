Estás leyendo: Los Mossos investigan una posible violación en un macrobotellón en Barcelona

Los Mossos investigan una posible violación en un macrobotellón en Barcelona 

La policía autonómica catalana ya ha activado el protocolo de atención a las víctimas de agresiones sexuales. 

19/08/2021 Grandes aglomeraciones durante la Festa Major de Gràcia
Grandes aglomeraciones durante la Festa Major de Gràcia. Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press

barcelona

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación por una posible violación a una joven de 18 años, por parte de un desconocido, durante la noche del viernes al sábado en un macrobotellón que ha tenido lugar en la Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB), de acuerdo a la información que adelantó el digital Elsumari y la posterior confirmación de los Mossos.

La chica ha acudido al hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell (Barcelona), donde ha pasado una revisión médica y, posteriormente, ha presentado la correspondiente denuncia.

Los Mossos ya han activado el protocolo de atención a las víctimas de agresiones sexuales, en el que se incluye la atención psicológica a la joven por parte de la unidad especializada en estos delitos. 

En dicho macrobotellón participaron más de 8.000 estudiantes, según ha informado el rectorado de la universidad catalana, y, durante su celebración, se han producido daños al inmobiliario universitario, además de haberse registrado algunas peleas entre los asistentes, según la policía. 

El Departamento de Investigación y Universidades de la Generalitat ha condenado "enérgicamente" los "lamentables hechos" y ha expresado su "solidaridad y apoyo al rector y equipo de gobierno", y al conjunto de la comunidad universitaria.

