La Ertzaintza investiga una denuncia por violación en la playa de Plentzia (Vizcaya)

La agresión sexual se produjo la pasada madrugada en las inmediaciones de la playa de la localidad, y se investiga si pudo tratarse de una violación grupal.

Veraneantes pasean por la playa ante un paddle surf en la localidad vizcaína de Plentzia, donde una joven ha denunciado haber sufrido una agresión sexual.
Veraneantes pasean por la playa ante un paddle surf en la localidad vizcaína de Plentzia, donde una joven ha denunciado haber sufrido una agresión sexual. LUIS TEJIDO / EFE

BILBAO

La Ertzaintza investiga una supuesta agresión sexual a una joven en la localidad vizcaína de Plentzia, que ha sido denunciada este domingo en las dependencias policiales, ha informado el Departamento Vasco de Seguridad.

La agresión sexual se produjo al parecer la pasada madrugada en las inmediaciones de la playa de Plentzia, y se investiga si pudo tratarse de una violación grupal.

La consejera de Igualdad, Justicia y Políticas Sociales del Gobierno Vasco, Beatriz Artolazabal, ha condenado enérgicamente por medio de las redes sociales la agresión a esta joven y ha puesto a su disposición todos los recursos de su Departamento. "Siempre con las víctimas. No es siempre no", ha concluido.

El Ayuntamiento de Plentzia tiene previsto celebrar este lunes una junta de portavoces para consensuar un comunicado de condena. El movimiento feminista ha convocado una concentración este domingo a las 20:00 en el puerto de Plentzia para condenar esta agresión sexual, bajo el lema "No vamos a permitir ninguna agresión machista".

