El movimiento feminista de València denuncia que varias activistas están recibiendo multas, que ascienden a los 5.000 euros, por participar en la huelga feminista del 8 de marzo ya que las autoridades se amparan en la Ley Mordaza.
Estas multas se acumulan a las que ya les habían impuesto en 2018 por "pedir a un policía que hablara en valenciano, ocupar las calles durante una huelga legal, informar en los piquetes constituidos para ello y protestar por la violencia policial ejercida contra las activistas" durante el 8M, según asegura el movimiento feminista en un comunicado. En este caso, la cifra se sitúa en más de 6.000 euros en multas.
Tres personas, denunciadas por Hazte Oír
Además, alertan de que tres activistas han sido denunciadas por la plataforma Hazte Oír al tratar de impedir el recorrido por València del autobús con la frase "No es violencia de género, es violencia doméstica" con una figura del dictador Adolf Hitler con los labios pintados.
"Las tres personas detenidas que han sido denunciadas por Hazte Oir, están imputadas por delitos de incitación al odio y se pide 17.000 € a cada una", afirman en la nota de prensa, en la que aseguran que "se trata de un nuevo ataque represivo contra todo el movimiento feminista.
