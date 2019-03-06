La Policía Nacional ha abierto atestado y va a tomar declaración a las personas implicadas en el autobús de Hazte Oír, que pretendía este martes circular por la ciudad de València con los lemas "#StopFeminazis" y "No es Violencia de Género, es Violencia Doméstica".
La Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunitat Valenciana estudia asimismo la posibilidad de que la Abogacía del Estado se persone en la causa, según han informado fuentes de este organismo.
La Policía Local de València condujo en la tarde de este martes el autobús, que había sido detenido en la zona del Palacio de Congresos, a la central de este cuerpo, para retirar los vinilos que exhibía al incumplir varias normativas, entre ellas la instalación de laminados publicitarios en superficies acristaladas que constan como salida de emergencia, según la ordenanza de publicidad. El autobús volvió a circular, en dirección a Madrid, sobre las 22.15 horas de este martes, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento.
El consistorio de València anunció que la Policía Local tenía previsto denunciar por un presunto delito de odio a los responsables del bus y fuentes municipales han indicado que esta tarde está previsto que se tramiten las diligencias.
