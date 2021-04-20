madrid
Unidas Podemos quiere que el Ministerio del Interior aclare si el periodista palestino, Muath Hamed, fue supuestamente interrogado en dependencias de la Guardia Civil por parte de un agente del Mossad (los servicios de inteligencia de Israel).
Así lo ha indicado en rueda de prensa en el Congreso el diputado y representante de Galicia en Común del grupo confederal, Antón Gómez-Reino, después de que Público informara en exclusiva la semana pasada de la denuncia de este periodista, quien sostiene que el 11 de febrero tuvo lugar este interrogatorio en instalaciones del Instituto Armado en Madrid.
El periodista palestino, refugiado en España junto a su familia, asegura que el servicio de inteligencia israelí le interrogó y amenazó en un encuentro organizado por agentes del servicio de información de la Guardia Civil.
Gómez-Reino ha recalcado que, tras el caso de Jamal Khashoggi, ha calificado de "intolerable" que un servicio de inteligencia extranjero actúe en suelo de otro país, algo que no está recogido en "ningún tratado" internacional y atenta incluso contra la soberanía española.
Por tanto, demandará información sobre este episodio a Interior mediante una iniciativa parlamentaria, dado que podría suponer un "precedente de una gravedad tremenda".
Por su parte, el Comité para la Protección de los Periodistas (CPJ, por sus siglas en inglés) ya expresó el pasado viernes su preocupación por el relato del periodista palestino.
Según explicó Interior al organismo, el ministerio no tiene conocimiento de la reunión entre Hamed y un presunto agente israelí más allá de las acusaciones del periodista publicadas en la prensa.
Además, el Sindicato de Periodistas Palestino también condenó el incidente e instó al Gobierno español a "brindar protección" al periodista palestino, además de pedir que se "lleve a cabo una investigación urgente" de los hechos.
