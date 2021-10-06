Muere a los 60 años el conselleiro de Facenda mientras trabajaba en su despacho

santiago de compostela
El conselleiro de Facenda, Valeriano Martínez, ha fallecido este miércoles, a la edad de 60 años, a causa de una parada cardiorrespiratoria, en su despacho de San Caetano, en Santiago.
El conselleiro, según fuentes de la Xunta, se encontraba trabajando y fue atendido por los servicios de emergencias, aunque estos, finalmente, no pudieron hacer nada por salvar su vida.
El presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, se se dirigía hacia el acto de Conxemar, en Vigo, cuando fue informado de la muerte del conselleiro, que se produjo en torno a las 13,30 horas, y ha cancelado su participación en el evento.
Poco después de confirmarse oficialmente la noticia, el Ejecutivo autonómico ha ratificado que queda suspendida la agenda de todos los cargos de la Xunta.
Valeriano Martínez, natural de Aldán, en Cangas (Pontevedra), nació en 1961. Era licenciado en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales por la Universidad de Santiago de Compostela y diplomado en Gestión de Gerencia Hospitalaria por la Escuela de Alta Dirección y Administración.
Desde 1985, era funcionario del cuerpo superior de administración xeral del departamento autonómico de Hacienda y ejerció diversos cargos públicos, hasta que, en febrero de 2015, pasó a sustituir a Elena Muñoz al frente de la Consellería cuando ella dejó el cargo para pugnar, como candidata, por la Alcaldía de Vigo.
