Muere una adolescente víctima de una brutal violación grupal en Bolivia

Una adolescente de 17 años que fue víctima de una brutal violación grupal en la región boliviana de Oruro, en el oeste del país, murió tras más de dos semanas hospitalizada, informó este viernes una fuente judicial.
Hoy se le practicó la autopsia al cuerpo de la muchacha, explicó a los medios el fiscal departamental de Oruro, Orlando Zapata. "Lamentamos este hecho por la familia. Es un caso muy duro, muy fuerte", agregó Zapata, que también recomendó a quienes son padres que "hagan un control más riguroso de sus hijos en etapa escolar" para evitar desenlaces fatales como este.
Los acusados por este suceso son cuatro adolescentes de entre 16 y 17 años, quienes están detenidos preventivamente en un centro de rehabilitación para menores, investigados por el delito de violación con agravante.
Tras la muerte de la joven, el Ministerio Público podrá "ampliar el tipo penal" y cambiarlo a feminicidio, dijo el fiscal. Zapata agregó que se aguarda un informe forense que indique si los cuatro acusados consumieron alguna droga además de las bebidas alcohólicas.
El suceso ocurrió el pasado 16 de octubre, cuando los cuatro jóvenes acordaron encontrarse con la víctima y otras tres amigas en un domicilio de la ciudad de Oruro, según informó la Fiscalía al conocerse el caso.
La adolescente, que acudió sola al encuentro, perdió el conocimiento y cuando despertó "no recordaba lo ocurrido, sentía mucho frío y presentaba un fuerte dolor en las caderas, hecho que no le permitía ponerse de pie", informó entonces el Ministerio Público.
La adolescente logró salir del domicilio y fue auxiliada por transeúntes que la trasladaron a un hospital, donde fue ingresada en estado crítico con diagnóstico reservado.
El hecho causó tal conmoción que el Gobierno boliviano creó una comisión para investigar el caso y atender personalmente a la víctima. El ministro de Justicia, Héctor Arce, llamó la atención en su momento por la cantidad de violaciones grupales que se han dado en el país en los últimos meses.
