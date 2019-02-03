Muere el científico que inventó el ibuprofeno para curar su propia resaca

El doctor Stewart Adams, que creó el ibuprofeno tras más de 10 años de investigaciones, murió esta semana en Nottingham, Reino Unido, a los 95 años de edad. El científico desarrolló el analgésico mientras trabajaba para el gigante de la industria farmacéutica Boots, tras dejar la escuela a los 17 años.
La anécdota más famosa de la investigación versa sobre el experimento que hizo el inventor un año antes de presentar la patente: combatir una resaca un día en el que tenía que presentar una conferencia. Adams declaró en 2015 que su analgésico era "muy efectivo" para esos casos.
Tras consumir 600 miligramos de la sustancia en diciembre de 1961, continuó con la investigación y fue en el año 1962 en el que el medicamento fue patentado. No se comenzó a comercializar hasta 1969 en Reino Unido y en 1974 en Estados Unidos.
A día de hoy, el ibuprofeno está en la lista de Medicamentos Esenciales de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y forma parte de los antiinflamatorios no opiáceos y no esteroideos.
