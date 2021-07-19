Muere un neerlandés agredido por unos compatriotas en la playa de Palma

palmaActualizado:
Un joven neerlandés de 27 años agredido por compatriotas suyos el pasado miércoles en Playa de Palma ha fallecido en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Son Espases de Palma, según han confirmado fuentes del Servicio de Salud de Baleares.
La Policía Nacional detuvo el pasado viernes a un joven neerlandés de 18 años relacionado con esta pelea entre dos grupos de turistas de los Países Bajos, que tuvo lugar alrededor de las 2:20 horas del 14 de julio, a la altura del Balneario 1 de la Playa de Palma, según detalló el cuerpo policial.
El turista agredido resultó herido muy grave y tuvo que ser ingresado en la UCI de Son Espases, donde finalmente falleció este domingo al mediodía debido a la gravedad de las lesiones sufridas en la cabeza.
En la pelea, resultaron heridos cinco turistas, tres de ellos con pronóstico leve, uno con múltiples contusiones y pérdida del conocimiento y un quinto, el de 27 años ahora fallecido.
El grupo de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional se hizo cargo de la investigación y, tras numerosas gestiones, logró identificar a los supuestos agresores.
Se trata de un grupo de turistas de entre 18 y 20 años que estaba de vacaciones en la isla. Tras saber que la Policía seguía sus pasos, ocho de ellos adelantaron su vuelo de vuelta y regresaron a su país el jueves.
La Policía arrestó el viernes por la tarde a otro joven del grupo cuando intentaba coger un vuelo en el aeropuerto de Palma.
