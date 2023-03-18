Newsletters

Muere Pedro Solbes, exministro de Economía con Zapatero

El exministro de Economía Pedro Solbes en una imagen de archivo. EFE
El exministro de Economía Pedro Solbes en una imagen de archivo. EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

Pedro Solbes, exministro de Economía con José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, ha fallecido este sábado a los 80 años, según han han informado a Público fuentes de Ferraz. 

