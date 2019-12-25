Público
Público

Mueren tres jóvenes y otro resulta herido de gravedad en un accidente en la M-50

El vehículo en el que viajaban los cuatro se salió de la calzada y circuló sin control durante más de 50 metros por la cuneta.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El vehículo se salió de la calzada y circuló sin control durante más de 50 metros por la cuneta.| @EmergenciasMad

El vehículo se salió de la calzada y circuló sin control durante más de 50 metros por la cuneta.| @EmergenciasMad

Tres jóvenes de unos 20 años han fallecido y otro de aproximadamente la misma edad, ha resultado herido de gravedad en un accidente de tráfico ocurrido esta madrugada en la M-50, cuando el vehículo en el que viajaban los cuatro se salió de la calzada y circuló sin control durante más de 50 metros por la cuneta, arrastrando el guardarrail a su paso.

Según ha informado a Efe un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid, el accidente tuvo lugar hacia la una de la madrugada de este martes a la altura del kilómetro 37 de la M-50.

Como consecuencia del brutal impacto, tres de los ocupantes del turismo han fallecido en el acto, mientras que el cuarto ha resultado herido de gravedad y ha tenido que ser rescatado por los bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid del interior del coche, ya que se encontraba atrapado por el amasijo de hierros.

El joven herido ha sido atendido en el lugar del accidente por miembros del Samur Protección Civil, que lo han estabilizado y trasladado con preaviso al Hospital Clínico, donde ha ingresado en estado grave, con fractura en ambas piernas.

Posteriormente, los Bomberos han extraído del interior del vehículo los cadáveres de dos de los tres jóvenes fallecidos pues el tercero salió despedido como consecuencia del impacto, que dejó el coche convertido en un amasijo de hierros, según ha explicado un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

La Guardia Civil se ha encargado de realizar el atestado y ha regulado el tráfico en el lugar del accidente, donde la circulación se ha reducido a un carril durante el tiempo que ha durado la intervención de los servicios de emergencia.

Fuentes de Emergencias Madrid han informado a Efe de que antes de producirse el suceso se habían recibido algunas llamadas en este servicio alertando de que un vehículo estaba circulando a gran velocidad en el lugar donde después ocurrió el suceso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad