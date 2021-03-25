Estás leyendo: La ley de la eutanasia entrará en vigor el 25 de junio

Muerte digna La ley de la eutanasia entrará en vigor el 25 de junio

La ley que regula el proceso para solicitar y ejecutar la ayuda médica para morir se ha publicado este jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).

Miembros de la asociación Derecho a Morir Dignamente se concentran en la Puerta del Sol a favor de la aprobación de la ley de eutanasia este jueves en el Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

La ley de la eutanasia, que permitirá solicitar ayuda médica para morir, entrará en vigor en España el próximo 25 de junio, tras publicarse este jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).

La ley, que regula el derecho a la eutanasia para quienes sufran "una enfermedad grave e incurable" o un "padecimiento grave, crónico e imposibilitante" que afecte a la autonomía y que genere un "sufrimiento físico o psíquico constante e intolerable", establece que la entrada en vigor tendrá lugar tres meses después de su publicación.

En ese periodo las comunidades autónomas deberán crear sus respectivas comisiones de garantía y evaluación, órganos formados por personal médico, de enfermería y juristas que se encargarán de analizar todas las solicitudes de eutanasia y autorizar o denegar cada caso.

El pleno del Congreso dio luz verde a esta ley el pasado 18 de marzo con el rechazo del PP y de Vox, que ha anunciado que la recurrirá ante el Tribunal Constitucional. La norma, impulsada por el PSOE, legaliza la eutanasia y regula el proceso para solicitar y ejecutar la ayuda médica para morir, que se incluye como una prestación de financiación pública en el Sistema Nacional de Salud.

