Un muerto en un incendio en una vivienda de La Llagostera

Por el momento, se desconocen las causas del origen del fuego, que ha afectado al edificio de nueve plantas.

Una persona ha muerto en un incendio ocurrido este sábado en una vivienda de la localidad barcelonesa de La Llagosta, donde dos personas han resultado afectadas por el humo, según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat.

El incendio, cuyas causas se desconocen por ahora, se ha declarado en una vivienda ubicada en la plaza Catalunya de La Llagosta, a donde se han desplazado ocho dotaciones de los Bomberos.

Además de la víctima mortal, otras dos han resultado intoxicadas por humo.

Una de ellas no ha requerido ingreso hospitalario y ha sido atendida en el mismo lugar del siniestro, mientras que la otra persona herida, un policía local de La Llagosta, ha tenido que ser evacuado al Hospital de Mollet.

Los Bomberos de la Generalitat ya han logrado controlar el incendio que ha afectado a un edificio de nueve plantas.

