La autopsia practicada al cuerpo sin vida de la mujer de 56 años, que padecía diversas patologías, entre ellas cirrosis, ha descartado un hecho violento. Su pareja sentimental será puesta en libertad en las próximas horas.

Policía Nacional
Coche de la Policía Nacional en un operativo en Ceuta el pasado día 29 de marzo (foto de archivo). Antonio Sempere / efe

La mujer hallada muerta en su casa de Motril (Granada) en la noche del pasado sábado falleció por causas naturales, según ha determinado la autopsia practicada al cadáver, por lo que su pareja sentimental, que fue detenido por su posible implicación en los hechos, será puesto en libertad en las próximas horas, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

La autopsia practicada al cuerpo sin vida de esta mujer de 56 años, que padecía diversas patologías, entre ellas cirrosis, ha determinado que fue una muerte natural y se descarta un hecho violento, según han precisado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

Dado que no hay indicios de criminalidad, la pareja sentimental, un hombre de 60 años, será puesto "a la mayor brevedad posible en libertad", una vez sea oído en declaración, según han detallado en un comunicado desde el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, en cuyas dependencias permanece esta persona desde que fuera detenido.

Los hechos se produjeron entre las 22.00 y las 22.30 horas del sábado, cuando la Policía recibió una llamada en la que se informaba de que había una mujer que parecía estar fallecida. En el lugar se personaron la Policía y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES 061), que confirmaron la muerte de la mujer, mientras que los agentes detuvieron al varón y lo mantienen bajo arresto en la comisaría de esta localidad.

El cadáver fue enviado al Instituto de Medicina Legal para que los médicos forenses le hicieran la autopsia para determinar si la muerte fue violenta o por otras causas, un aspecto clave para esclarecer lo ocurrido.

