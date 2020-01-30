Estás leyendo: Una mujer resulta herida tras caer de un primer piso al huir de la casa en la que le había encerrado su expareja

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una mujer resulta herida tras caer de un primer piso al huir de la casa en la que le había encerrado su expareja

Se precipitó desde un primer piso en València. El hombre quedó detenido como presunto autor de un delito de violencia de género.

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP
Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

valència

europa press

Una mujer ha resultado herida en la madrugada de este jueves al caer de un primer piso en València cuando intentaba salir de la vivienda en la que presuntamente le había encerrado su expareja, con el que había quedado para que fuera a recoger enseres de la casa.

Según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía, sobre las 5.45 horas de este jueves ha entrado una llamada en la Sala del 091 en la que se informaba de que había una mujer tendida en el suelo en la calle, sangrando por la cabeza, en el Distrito de Trànsits.

Al llegar al lugar, los agentes encontraron a la mujer, de 41 años, en la acera, sangrando por la cabeza y con un dolor en la cadera. Los agentes avisaron a los servicios médicos, que asistieron a la víctima, que fue trasladada al hospital, en el que permanece ingresada.

Los agentes averiguaron que la mujer había quedado con su expareja para que recogiera unos enseres de la vivienda y se inició una discusión en la que el hombre se va de la casa pero presuntamente a ella la dejó encerrada en el interior.

La mujer decidió irse y, en esa intención, cayó desde el primer piso a la calle. Los agentes localizaron con posterioridad a la expareja, de 44 años, que quedó detenido como presunto autor de un delito de violencia de género.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú