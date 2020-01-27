Una mujer víctima de violencia machista entra en prisión por defenderse de su agresor

madridActualizado:
Gloria Susana Flores, víctima de violencia machista, ha entrado este lunes a prisión tras ser condenada a tres años y medio por defenderse de las agresiones de su maltratador y expareja. Entró a la cárcel a las 10.30 horas, según explica a Público a través de una llamada telefónica su hijo Joan, de 19 años.
Joan afirma que esperan que la condena se reduzca y son optimistas para superar el momento. Cuenta a este medio que mientras se dirigían a la cárcel su madre "puso música y estaba cantando".
Por ahora, se espera la respuesta de las tres peticiones de indulto presentadas: una la firma su hijo, otra la jurista y activista Griselda Herrera López y otra su abogada Fámita Boitel. "Mi madre lo único que hizo el día de los hechos fue evitar ser asesinada", defiende en la carta dirigida al ministro de Justicia Juan Carlos Campo.
(Habrá ampliación)
