Multa de 1.500 euros a quien no limpie los orines y las heces de su perro en Girona

La normativa aprobada este martes en el pleno del Ayuntamiento obliga a los dueños de las mascotas a llevar bolsas para recoger los excrementos y una botella de agua para vaciar encima de las micciones.

Imagen de un perro defecando en la vía pública.EFE
El Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Girona ha aprobado este martes una nueva ordenanza de tenencia de animales que contempla la imposición de multas de hasta 1.500 euros a los propietarios que no recojan las heces o remojen el orín de sus mascotas. Del mismo modo, se prohíbe pasear a los animales por los jardines de la ciudad.

La medida se ha a aprobado únicamente con los votos del equipo de Gobierno, formado por miembros del partido de JxCat, pero el resto de formaciones han permitido su aprobación mediante la abstención. Los grupos de la oposición han requerido a la formación más información sobre la ordenanza, que se prevé que entre en vigor en verano, cuando podrían empezar a aplicarse las sanciones. 

La normativa obliga a los dueños de las mascotas a llevar bolsas para recoger los excrementos y una botella de agua para vaciar encima de los orines. 

