Murcia Detectan un posible vertido de hidrocarburos en Murcia

Las muestras serán ahora analizadas en el laboratorio del organismo de cuenca, y en el caso de que se confirmara el vertido contaminante, la Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura incoaría un expediente sancionador y daría traslado a la Fiscalía en el caso de que fuera pertinente.

La Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura (CHS) ha detectado a lo largo de este sábado un posible vertido de hidrocarburos en el polígono industrial del Valle de Escombreras, en Cartagena.

Personal de Comisaría de Aguas se ha desplazado hasta el lugar y ha tomado muestras, al tiempo que ha comunicado los hechos al Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil.

Las muestras serán ahora analizadas en el laboratorio del organismo de cuenca, y en el caso de que se confirmara el vertido contaminante, la CHS incoaría un expediente sancionador y daría traslado a la Fiscalía en el caso de que fuera pertinente.

