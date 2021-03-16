Estás leyendo: Nacen cuatro nuevos cachorros de lince en el centro de cría de El Acebuche

Animales en peligro de extinción

Nacen cuatro nuevos cachorros de lince en el centro de cría de El Acebuche

La temporada de cría continúa y se esperan nuevos nacimientos en los próximos días.

Imagen de archivo de una familia de linces ibéricos. Foto: Estación Biológica de Doñana.

ALMONTE (HUELVA),

El Programa de Cría en Cautividad del Lince Ibérico Lynx ex situ ha registrado en el centro El Acebuche, ubicado en Almonte (Huelva), en el Espacio Natural de Doñana, el nacimiento de cuatro nuevos cachorros.

Según ha informado en su página de Facebook, el programa de cría en cautividad de la especie indica que este lunes por la tarde tuvo lugar el nacimiento de cuatro nuevos cachorros en el parto de la hembra 'Nota'.

En total son ya diez los cachorros alojados en las instalaciones de este centro. La temporada de cría en el Programa de Conservación Ex-situ continúa y se esperan nuevos nacimientos en los próximos días.

Para la actual temporada de cría de 2021 se han establecido 28 parejas reproductoras en el programa de conservación ex situ del lince ibérico. Según los parámetros reproductivos, se estima obtener alrededor de 40 cachorros al finalizar la campaña.

