Participan desde primera hora de la mañana en un macrodispositivo policial para desarticular diversos entramados criminales que controlan la venta y distribución de heroína en el barrio del Raval de la capital catalana.

Agentes de orden público de Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE
Agentes de orden público de Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Cerca de un millar de agentes de los Mossos, la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona participan desde primera hora de la mañana en un macrodispositivo policial para desarticular diversos entramados criminales que controlan la venta y distribución de heroína en el barrio del Raval de la capital catalana.

Según ha informado la Policía de la Generalitat, en la operación también se han realizado entradas y registros por orden judicial en Cornellà y El Prat de Llobregat.

Estas redes de narcotraficantes solían vender la droga en las calles, según las mismas fuentes.

Los Mossos han activado un helicóptero y un dron policial para apoyar a los agentes

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado que, durante la operación, se prevé efectuar más de 30 entradas y registros y detener a decenas de miembros relacionados con estas redes de venta de drogas.

Los Mossos han activado un helicóptero y un dron policial para apoyar a los agentes que participan sobre el terreno en la operación contra el narcotráfico que se está desarrollando en el centro de Barcelona

