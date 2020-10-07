madridActualizado:
Cerca de un millar de agentes de los Mossos, la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona participan desde primera hora de la mañana en un macrodispositivo policial para desarticular diversos entramados criminales que controlan la venta y distribución de heroína en el barrio del Raval de la capital catalana.
Según ha informado la Policía de la Generalitat, en la operación también se han realizado entradas y registros por orden judicial en Cornellà y El Prat de Llobregat.
Estas redes de narcotraficantes solían vender la droga en las calles, según las mismas fuentes.
Los Mossos han activado un helicóptero y un dron policial para apoyar a los agentes
Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado que, durante la operación, se prevé efectuar más de 30 entradas y registros y detener a decenas de miembros relacionados con estas redes de venta de drogas.
Los Mossos han activado un helicóptero y un dron policial para apoyar a los agentes que participan sobre el terreno en la operación contra el narcotráfico que se está desarrollando en el centro de Barcelona.
