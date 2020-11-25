Estás leyendo: Los Reyes Magos serán un servicio esencial esta Navidad en un pueblo de Granada

Navidades en pandemia Los Reyes Magos serán un servicio esencial esta Navidad en un pueblo de Granada

Esta decisión permitirá que Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar puedan saltarse la limitación perimetral y entregar sus regalos a los niños de Cúllar Vega.

Los Reyes Magos de Oriente, en una foto de archivo. EFE/Manuel Bruque.

El Ayuntamiento de Cúllar Vega (Granada) sustituirá la tradicional cabalgata de Reyes Magos por una visita a casa de los más pequeños de los tres de Oriente, una experiencia garantizada pese a las posibles restricciones de movilidad de la pandemia porque los ha nombrado servicio esencial.

La concejalía de Festejos del Ayuntamiento ha autorizado a los Reyes Magos a visitar a los niños de este municipio metropolitano al considerar su trabajo como actividad esencial. Esta decisión permitirá que Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar puedan saltarse la limitación perimetral y entregar sus regalos a los niños de Cúllar Vega, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado.

"Aquellas familias que deseen que los Reyes Magos visiten a sus hijos deberán solicitarlo previamente, del 4 de diciembre al 2 de enero", ha detallado el concejal de Festejos, Felipe Pérez, que ha abierto línea directa de contacto con los magos por correo electrónico y por WhatsApp.

Este servicio puerta a puerta sustituye a la tradicional cabalgata, suspendida para garantizar las medidas de seguridad derivadas de la emergencia sanitaria. Los interesados en recibir la visita de Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar deben solo indicar la dirección de su casa y esperar una visita con todas las medidas de seguridad.

"En solo 24 horas ya se están interesando muchas familias en conseguir que los Reyes Magos les visiten", ha apuntado el concejal, que ha añadido que el Ayuntamiento trabaja en una programación cultural adaptada a la covid-19.

