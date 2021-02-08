Estás leyendo: Nueve de las once monjas de clausura que recibieron misa de un cura negacionista, contagiadas por covid-19

Público
Público

Negacionistas Nueve de las once monjas de clausura que recibieron misa de un cura negacionista, contagiadas por covid-19

El episodio tuvo lugar en el Monasterio de la Santa Faz de Alicante a mediados del pasado mes de enero. El sacerdote se negó a usar la mascarilla en el tiempo que duró la misa. 

Operarios de una empresa contratada por el Ayuntamiento de Alicante desinfectan el monasterio de Santa Faz donde ha sido detectado un brote entre las monjas de clausura.
Operarios de una empresa contratada por el Ayuntamiento de Alicante desinfectan el monasterio de Santa Faz donde ha sido detectado un brote entre las monjas de clausura. EFE

MADRID

El Monasterio de la Santa Faz de Alacant está confinado a consecuencia de un brote declarado de covid-19 que afecta a nueve de las once monjas de clausura que allí viven. Los contagios se produjeron a mediados de enero, cuando las monjas recibieron misa de un cura negacionista de la Diócesis de Orihuela que se negaba a llevar mascarilla.

A este brote, se le suman 24 contagios de la residencia sacerdotal del cura. Entre los afectados y, además del propio párroco, está el obispo emérito de 84 años, que actualmente se encuentra hospitalizado. El presunto culpable de los brotes, Francisco Martínez Noguera, fue advertido en varias ocasiones por su actitud, pero se negó a hacer caso a las recomendaciones sanitarias.

En el entorno próximo de Francisco Martínez consideran que su rechazo a cumplir las órdenes de Sanidad responde a una "actitud prepotente y negacionista",  según cuentan fuentes consultadas por el diario Levante-EMV. Las mismas fuentes afirman que era el único sacerdote que no llevaba la mascarilla, a pesar de que feligreses, trabajadores y otros cargos eclesiásticos habían mostrado su malestar, habiéndole advertido hasta la Policía Local.

La información, publicada por el diario Levante-EMV, ha salido a la luz a raíz de las labores de desinfección realizadas durante la noche del sábado. El Cabildo de la Concatedral de San Nicolás emitió además el viernes un comunicado en el que explicaba que, tras haber conocido esta situación, habían puesto esta información en manos de las autoridades sanitarias, según informa Infolibre.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público